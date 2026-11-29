Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett are meeting face-to-face at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya for direct coalition talks, following hours of negotiations between their respective teams today.

The meeting between the two lawmakers ends after less than an hour.

Earlier, talks between Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of a national unity government with Yashar and Likud appeared to collapse, with Hebrew media reporting that substantial gaps between the sides led to a decision not to hold further meetings between their negotiating teams.

Bennett, the sole party leader in Eisenkot’s bloc to have advocated for a unity government with Likud, remains opposed to granting sweeping military draft exemptions to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, a key demand of United Torah Judaism, which is also holding negotiations with Yashar. Eisenkot also campaigned heavily on instituting military service for yeshiva students.