Talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party on the formation of a national unity government appear to have collapsed, according to Hebrew media reports, with senior Likud figures lashing out at Eisenkot and warning his prospective coalition partners against joining a government led by him.

“Today it has become clear that Eisenkot is not interested in a national unity government,” a source close to Netanyahu tells Channel 12 news, following his talks earlier today with Eisenkot, his leading rival, who holds the mandate to form the next government.

Netanyahu, who is serving as caretaker premier, last night said he’d be willing to form a unity government in which Eisenkot takes the first turn as prime minister. That led to today’s talks, but according to Hebrew media reports, serious gaps between the sides persisted, and the negotiating teams decided not to hold further meetings.

Against that backdrop, Culture Minister Miki Zohar of Likud delivers a warning to United Torah Judaism, the ultra-Orthodox party that was formerly allied with Netanyahu but is now in talks with Eisenkot.

“If they go with Eisenkot in light of his improper conduct, it will mark a complete severing of ties with the right,” he says.

Likud’s Education Minister Yoav Kisch, meanwhile, says that “a government that relies on only one side of the political spectrum will once again drive the other side into the streets, deepen the divide and increase hatred,” even though the parties set to join a prospective Eisenkot-led government identify with the right as well as the left. The coalition could also include the ultra-Orthodox UTJ and the Arab-led Ra’am party.

In a particularly inflammatory post on X, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi shares an AI-generated image depicting Arab lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas with sinister facial expressions, setting fire to an Israeli flag using a Hanukkah candle handed to them by Eisenkot. The winter holiday begins Friday evening.

“Eisenkot, have you decided to sell us out to those who glorify martyrs? On the eve of Hanukkah, do you want to extinguish the light of Israel? Have you gone mad?” Karhi writes, in an apparent reference to Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government with the backing of Arab lawmakers.

אייזנקוט, החלטת למכור אותנו למהללי השאהידים? ערב חג החנוכה אתה רוצה לכבות את נר ישראל? השתגעת? כל זמן שהנר דולק אפשר לתקן – תתעורר! pic.twitter.com/wcWLrY62bl — ????????שלמה קרעי – Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) November 29, 2026

The post is the latest in a campaign by Netanyahu and members of his outgoing government, which lost its majority in last month’s election, to delegitimize the participation of Arab parties and thwart Eisenkot’s attempts to form a government.