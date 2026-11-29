Lebanon’s foreign minister calls his Bahraini counterpart to condemn a conference in Beirut that criticized a recent decision by Bahrain.

The conference condemned the Gulf state’s recent move to give life sentences to dozens of Shiite clerics over ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Bahrain on Saturday summoned Lebanon’s ambassador, Hadi Hashem, over the conference, which was held in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh. Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry distanced itself from the criticism of Bahrain that was aired during the conference.

According to Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, he told Abdullatif Al Zayani that Beirut condemns “the offensive remarks made during the conference against the Kingdom of Bahrain and its judicial institutions, affirming the Lebanese State’s unequivocal rejection of such statements and its refusal to allow Lebanon to be used as a platform for offending Bahrain or interfering in its internal affairs.”

Raggi also tells Bahrain’s foreign minister that remarks at the conference contradict Lebanon’s official positions.

Bahrain’s Sunni royal family rules a country that many believe has a Shiite majority.