Israel is set to deport a 76-year-old US man who was arrested in the northern West Bank on Friday aboard a bus of Israeli and other pro-Palestinian activists returning from the Jordan Valley to Tel Aviv, according to police and the organization the man co-founded, Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine.

UCPiP, which says it “protects civilians facing violence in the West Bank through trained presence, documentation and global solidarity,” says officers boarded the bus and arrested the organization’s co-founder, Mel Duncan of St. Paul, Minnesota, on the orders of a civilian security coordinator from a Jericho-area Jewish settlement.

The organization shares a picture of officers checking documents on the bus and says Duncan was the only passenger taken into custody. He was held at the police station in the central West Bank’s Ma’ale Adumim settlement, according to UCPiP.

Police confirm that only one individual was detained and say they arrested a foreign citizen “who belongs to anti-Israel organizations” after receiving a report about dozens of Israeli citizens who had illegally entered the West Bank’s Area A, where the Palestinian Authority holds civilian and security control under the 1994 Oslo Accords.

Israeli law prohibits Israeli nationals, but not foreign nationals, from entering Area A.

The foreign citizen who was arrested was referred to the Population and Immigration Authority for deportation subject to a hearing, police say.

According to police, the referral came after officers discovered the man “works to bring foreign citizens to Israel in order to trigger provocations,” and that on social media he has “accused Israel of genocide, atrocities and starvation in Gaza, called to boycott Israel and supported violent anti-Israel demonstrations on US campuses.”

???? URGENT ACTION ALERT: UCPiP Co-Founder Mel Duncan Detained by Israeli Police 27 November 2026 Mel Duncan, co-founder of Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (UCPiP), a U.S. citizen from St. Paul, Minnesota, and a longtime advocate for nonviolence and civilian protection,… pic.twitter.com/3a9A7frFAW — UCP in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) November 27, 2026