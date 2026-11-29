Heavy machinery used by settlers to demolish a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Jalud last week has been seized by Israeli authorities.

The Israel Police and IDF say that following a joint investigation into the incident on Thursday, security forces located a front-end loader that had been used by the settlers to “deliberately” demolish the home of the Tubasi family, which was driven out of the building by settlers last summer.

Police officers and soldiers of the Civil Administration — a quasi-military agency within the Defense Ministry — seized the engineering vehicle, along with an ATV that is suspected to have also been used in the incident.

The police say that the owner of the heavy machinery was arrested and taken for questioning, amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Israeli security forces seize a front-end loader and an ATV used by settlers to demolish a Palestinian home in the West Bank, November 29, 2026. (Israel Police)