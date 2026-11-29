Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

News editor Ben Sales joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was willing to serve second as premier in a unity government led first by his chief rival Gadi Eisenkot, a significant concession that appeared to split his opponents as they moved toward ousting him from power. Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, responded by giving Netanyahu and his Likud party 24 hours to reach an agreement.

Throughout his political career, Netanyahu has promised to deliver many things to Israel: security, economic prosperity, and close relationships with the world’s great powers. But to his base he’s made a different pitch: that he’s the one protecting them from an elitist left that disdains them and is determined to take him down.

That message was evident in the speech he gave on Wednesday evening against his corruption trial. Sales explains how, much like Trump in the US, Netanyahu has leveraged his ongoing trial to be part of his political branding.

We close by discussing a clip from an October episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast that has spread like wildfire online. It prompted days of discourse about the term “zio” — a far-right antisemitic slur coined by white supremacist David Duke that has since become common on the anti-Israel left — and Bowen Yang’s apology for it, which some Jewish figures have deemed insufficient. Sales analyzes why this incident has captivated online discourse.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog for more updates.

For further reading:

Fearing he’ll lose power, Netanyahu offers Eisenkot first turn as PM in unity government

Netanyahu is attacking the prosecutors of his corruption trial. Maybe he should thank them

Bowen Yang’s ‘zio’ controversy underscores the normalization of anti-Israel rhetoric in US

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: