Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Iran says UN watchdog cannot demand inspections without condemning strikes on nuclear sites
The UN nuclear watchdog cannot demand inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities under threat or attack while refusing to condemn military strikes against them, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami says, according to state media.
Eslami says all Iranian nuclear facilities had been under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, adding that underground sites had been built because of the threat of attacks by the United States and Israel.
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