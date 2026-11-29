The Israeli and Moroccan militaries last week signed a joint work plan for 2027, as defense ties between the nations continue to grow.

A signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) headquarters in Rabat, and was attended by IDF Planning Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Israel’s defense attaché to Morocco, Col. Sharon Itach, and officers from the IDF’s international cooperation unit, known as Tevel.

The IDF says that the signing marks “another step toward deepening military relations between the two countries and strengthening cooperation between the two militaries.”

“The plan reflects the continued relations between the IDF and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation. It also provides a foundation for continued mutual learning, strengthening operational capabilities and developing force-building processes, alongside expanding coordination and professional ties between the two militaries,” the Israeli military says.

FAR, in its own statement, says “both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation between the two countries and supporting joint efforts to achieve the desired objectives,” and that the next meeting of the Moroccan-Israeli Joint Military Commission will be held in Israel.

Earlier this month, Israeli Defense Ministry and military officials made an official visit to Morocco as part of efforts to deepen defense ties between the two nations and inaugurate the permanent premises of Israel’s defense attaché office in Rabat.

Israel and Morocco restarted diplomatic relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.