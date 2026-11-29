Five toddlers wandered out of their day care today in the central Israeli city of Ramle and walked around outside before being rescued, unharmed, by passersby, according to Hebrew media reports.

The father of one of the children tells Channel 12 that the children, all around 18 months old, crossed a street unaccompanied, walked toward a nearby parking lot and were first found by a woman happening to walk by.

The father, who does not give his full name, says the situation has caused “real chaos” and that police have closed the day care. He says the matter is set to be addressed in court.

“It’s lucky that this incident ended this way,” he says. “This is a new neighborhood that looks like a construction site — trucks, a very crowded neighborhood.”

אירוע חמור ברמלה: חמישה פעוטות יצאו מהמעון דרך שער חירום שנותר פתוח, ואותרו ברחוב על ידי עוברת אורח. המקום נסגר עד להודעה חדשה >>> https://t.co/c878ohk2ek@lee_ayash — i24NEWS (@i24NEWS_HE) November 29, 2026