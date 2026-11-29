In a statement following the conclusion of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s meeting with B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, Yashar says the two discussed efforts to form a government and that negotiations between their respective parties’ teams are continuing, giving no indication that a breakthrough has been reached.

The face-to-face meeting between the two party leaders, which lasted less than an hour, followed more than three hours of talks between their respective negotiating teams.

According to Hebrew media reports, Eisenkot is hoping to sign a coalition agreement with Bennett by tomorrow and swear in a government by the end of the week.

The negotiations come after the apparent collapse earlier today of talks between Yashar and caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud on the formation of a national unity government, an arrangement for which Bennett was the sole advocate among the party leaders in Eisenkot’s bloc.

Yashar is also holding coalition negotiations with representatives of the Haredi United Torah Judaism today, with the issue of ultra-Orthodox conscription remaining a major sticking point in efforts to form a government. Bennett remains opposed to granting sweeping military draft exemptions to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, a key demand of UTJ.