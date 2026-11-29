Jordan’s Court of Cassation upheld death sentences for the perpetrators of a church attack that killed nine people in October, the Jordanian state news agency reports.

Jordan sentenced three men to death earlier this month for the church attack. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud on ​October 23, killing nine people and wounding 34 in a rare attack on the country’s Christian minority.

The court had convicted the men of offenses including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

Today’s verdict is final and cannot be appealed, the state news agency says.