Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Court orders 10 suspects kept in custody over settler attack on electric company workers — police
A court orders kept in custody until Wednesday nine suspects in Saturday morning’s settler attack on employees of a Palestinian electric company who were carrying out maintenance work in the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyir, police say.
Another suspect was ordered kept in custody until tomorrow, and three other suspects were released at the initiative of police on bail and under restrictions, the statement adds.
Police said yesterday evening that nine suspects in the attack had been arrested. The statement today says four more suspects were arrested later.
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