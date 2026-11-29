As the US-backed Board of Peace continues to press Israel to allow progress on US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, the body’s senior figures will be in Israel next week to give President Isaac Herzog a “blunt assessment” of where the plan stands, a board official tells The Times of Israel.

The meeting will include the board’s High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov, senior envoy Tony Blair, and senior White House envoy Jared Kushner, according to the official.

“The meeting reflects the urgency of making progress in Gaza and the US administration’s focus on advancing the president’s Comprehensive Peace Plan,” says the official. “The president will receive a blunt assessment of the status to date on the plan, the impediments to further progress, and the next steps in the planned implementation.”

With Israel’s election in the rearview mirror, the Board has been ramping up pressure on Israel through public statements and phone calls.

“Time is critical,” says the official, pointing at upcoming winter storms.

“Hamas’s deepening entrenchment in Gaza points to the security cost of relying solely on individual targeted strikes without testing whether Hamas can be comprehensively disarmed and removed from power,” the official continues, criticizing Israel’s current approach of assassinating Hamas officials.

The Board, says the official, is determined to get “Hamas demilitarized and removed from power; a new technocratic government installed in Gaza to improve life and lay the groundwork for reconstruction; and, when security conditions allow, IDF withdrawal.”

The official stresses that reconstruction of Gaza will not begin before “Hamas’s full, verified demilitarization, and IDF withdrawal will not take place before the disarmament process is completed and the necessary security conditions have been met.”

The official notes that Kushner’s recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “helpful,” as the premier reaffirmed his commitment to the plan.

“Now we have to see those commitments turn into action immediately,” warns the official.

Continuing in the same tone, the official stresses that both the Board and the White House have given Israel time to make progress on the plan, but there can be no “further delays.”

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The Board’s plan, stresses the official, is “the only plan on the table.”

“No other strategy for Gaza has emerged,” the official continues. “It’s time for all parties to move forward, and to change this dynamic so we build something better for the security of Israelis, and for peace and prosperity for Palestinians in Gaza.”

Board of Peace senior advisers Josh Gruenbaum and Aryeh Lightstone will also join the delegation.