Thousands of Albanians take to the streets of the capital Tirana, hurling stones and firecrackers as they call for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down.

Police respond with tear gas, water and rubber bullets as they attempt to quell a second consecutive day of student-led anti-government protests.

Fueled by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of jobs and poor education standards, demonstrations have rocked Tirana since mid-October and spread to other cities. They have often turned violent, with protesters setting fire to government buildings and banks, smashing shop windows and pulling up paving stones to throw at police.

After a short lull, tensions rose again yesterday. Some protesters, wearing masks, peppered a government building with stones and attempted to reach Rama’s office but were pushed away by police.

Health officials say a further 12 people were injured today following more than 60 yesterday, many from rubber bullets.

Rama’s government denies corruption and has called for dialogue on the protesters’ demands. The government has also responded by introducing measures such as cheaper fuel and more money for poor families.

The unrest, which followed months of largely peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal development backed by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, poses the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

Rama has said the Kushner-backed development is legal and that habitats would be protected.