A 21-year-old Iranian woman sentenced to death over anti-government protests has been hospitalized after falling while in prison, rights groups and her family say.

Taraneh Rahimi, whose twin sister Romina Rahimi was sentenced to a lengthy jail term in the same case, has suffered a severe deterioration in her health as a result of the incident yesterday, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency and Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) say.

The twins were among three finalists for the European Parliament’s Sakharov rights prize this year, having been selected to represent those persecuted by the Iranian government in the wake of protests.

Iranian authorities have ramped up their executions of protesters and detainees deemed by rights groups to be political prisoners after the January 2026 protests, which rights groups say were put down by authorities in a crackdown that killed thousands.

IHR says Taraneh Rahimi, who had undergone a knee operation in the past and had pins in the joint, fell down a flight of stairs after losing her balance, “while a prison official was picking on her and verbally abusing her.”

“They have taken her to the hospital,” her US-based cousin Masoud Nourmohammadi, who has sought to raise awareness of the case, tells AFP, saying, “It looks like [the guards] have thrown her down the stairs.”

The circumstances of the incident could not be immediately confirmed and there were no further details on her medical condition.

Taraneh Rahimi and her sister were arrested in January shortly after the peak of the protests. She was sentenced to death in August after what Amnesty International has called a “grossly unfair torture-tainted trial.”

Romina Rahimi, her twin, was sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Along with over a dozen other defendants, they were accused of involvement in the deaths of a member of the Revolutionary Guards and a homeless person in Isfahan’s Shohada Square during the protests. Supporters say the charges are absurd.

Rights groups say that Iran has executed at least 39 people in cases related to the January protests and warn that hundreds more remain at risk of being hanged.