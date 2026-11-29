United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Asher has joined talks between representatives of his Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, according to Channel 12, as Eisenkot seeks to reach agreements with the UTJ about forming a government.

Asher’s participation suggests the talks have made progress. He is reportedly among the UTJ members who favor a deal with Eisenkot. UTJ is divided over joining an Eisenkot-led government that would unseat the coalition led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though the party’s spiritual leaders, Rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, will make the ultimate decision.

The ultra-Orthodox party is reportedly demanding that a new military draft law include no enlistment quotas or targets and impose no financial or criminal sanctions on full-time yeshiva students, thus preserving military exemptions for yeshiva students. The party would agree to sanctions on those who do not study Torah and do not enlist, and to the creation of an agency to monitor those who declare that Torah study is their full-time occupation.

Lando and Hirsch reportedly want to review the written draft law before approving an agreement. If they do, the second ultra-Orthodox party Shas’s ruling Council of Torah Sages will convene to decide how the party should respond.

While Shas, a Sephardi Haredi party, has thus far insisted that it will continue its years-long alliance with Netanyahu, reports have indicated that the party would be unlikely to oppose an Eisenkot-led government’s formation if UTJ’s spiritual leaders give their approval.