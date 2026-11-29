SpaceX rejects the Washington Post’s reporting that Iran used Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel began the war with the Islamic Republic, claiming the story is “patently false.”

“To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened,” the rocket-maker says in a post on X.

The Washington Post reported yesterday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran’s efforts against US forces, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military’s use of Starlink, according to the Post.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry does not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The US Defense Department says in a statement to Reuters that it “is not aware of the report to the (Office of the Defense Secretary) pertaining to this subject.”

SpaceX also says the Washington Post published the report despite being told “weeks ago” that the story was false.

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict, its control by the US government, as well as its illicit use by sanctioned entities have drawn scrutiny amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

Iranian authorities cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January, after which the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the beginning of the war at the end of February.