An Azerbaijan Airlines flight to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around after a Tunisian crew member was detected on board, Hebrew media outlets report.

The presence of the Tunisian crew member triggered an alert at the National Security Council, which ordered the plane, with 189 passengers, to turn back, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The order was given in light of more stringent security measures put in place following the September terror attack on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, in which the Omani copilot attempted to crash the plane and kill everyone on board.

Government protocol does not allow crew members from states that do not have relations with Israel, such as Tunisia, to staff incoming flights. Kan reports that the alert from the NSC was supposed to be triggered before the plane took off, rather than after it was already in the air.

It must now replace its crew before taking off again, according to Kan.