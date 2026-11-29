A day after Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas affirmed that he considers Hamas a terror group in a TV interview, those close to him say they fear for his life amid death threats and a condemnation from Hamas, calling for state-funded protection for the Arab lawmaker.

The report follows Channel 12’s report on Friday that Ra’am was arranging private security for Abbas ahead of his interview with the network. It also comes after senior Hamas official Bassem Naim publicly attacked Abbas over his remarks.

“Mansour does not regret a single word he said in the interview,” sources close to Abbas are quoted as saying, adding that he has received widespread support and encouragement from Arab citizens.

“But we are very concerned for his safety following threats to his life. He cannot be left without protection from the Knesset Guard or the Shin Bet. This could end in disaster,” they say.

Naim accused Abbas of having “sold his soul to the devil” and called his remarks a “complete betrayal of his nation and a betrayal of God.”

In the interview, Abbas said that affirming Hamas as a terror organization put his life, and possibly his family’s, at risk.