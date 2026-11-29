In addition to pushing for the International Stabilization Force to enter Gaza, the US-backed Board of Peace is also waiting for Israel to allow vetted Gazans to go to Egypt for police training, and for an appointed Palestinian technocratic government to enter Gaza, a board official tells The Times of Israel.

The plan to disarm Hamas cannot advance without these elements, says the official.

The official stresses that “withdrawal and reconstruction will only commence when Gaza is fully demilitarized. Israel will have a very strong input in terms of ensuring that is certified and verified.”

The official emphasizes that the blame for Gazans’ condition “falls squarely on Hamas’s shoulders. The embezzlement, the misuse of critical material, whether that’s cement for tunnel building or pipings for missiles, instead of drainage and sewage. There needs to be that understanding at the top that Hamas, from a governing perspective, has failed their people.”

The official says the board hopes to see “a more sensible and permissive mechanism” from Israel in terms of letting aid into Gaza. “Not every last thing will just be tagged as a national security interest. It needs to be logical and sensible. And I think we know what those expectations are.”

The board is also having “strategic conversations” with “folks who could be part of or instrumental in the next government,” says the official, as Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s chief opponent, pushes ahead in his attempts to form a government to unseat the premier.