During his meeting with the Board of Peace tomorrow at the White House, US President Donald Trump will be expecting “a frank assessment” and to learn “what are the hurdles to date,” a board official tells The Times of Israel.

“We’ll also do a frank assessment of where we are with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel,” the official continues, in remarks made shortly before Israel announced it would allow a multinational force into Gaza to disarm Hamas. “That will mostly center on — they really want to deliver this plan.”

Referring to the recent Israeli election and subsequent coalition talks, the official adds, “It’s slowed down because of their domestic process, but it’s time to move forward now. The window of opportunity is closing.”

Trump, says the official, “cares deeply about the national security interests of Israel, and cares deeply about the people of Israel.”

However, if Israel does not fulfill its commitments, warns the official, “the ramifications are that you lose a very trusted party and partner in President Trump and the Board of Peace team that has delivered on this file already and is just looking to be able to try to progress further.”

“If we can’t do our job, then we shouldn’t be here trying to do our job,” says the official, summing up weeks of growing frustration with Netanyahu. “It means that we need to go back to the [United Nations] Security Council. We’re certainly not going to ask to re-up our mandate… If we can’t be successful in the next phase, then we’re going to have to tell the Security Council that somebody else is going to need to step in and solve Gaza.”

Earlier this week, Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov penned a letter to Netanyahu with a similar warning, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel.

Until now, says the official, Netanyahu “has not been really allowing for that easy path [to disarming Hamas] to be tested.” However, with Israel’s announcement tonight on the multinational troops, called the International Stabilization Force, it appears that US pressure is paying off.