Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Investigation opened as two journalists said attacked, robbed near Jericho — police
Two journalists were reportedly attacked and had their equipment stolen near the West Bank city of Jericho, police say.
The police say they have opened an investigation into the incident, and have taken testimony from the two journalists.
“The Israel Police views any attack on journalists with the utmost severity, and will act with all means at its disposal to investigate the matter, to find the perpetrators and to bring them to justice,” the force says in a statement.
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