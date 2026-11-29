The first direct flight between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires, operated by Israeli flagship carrier El Al, is due to take off momentarily from Ben Gurion Airport.

The flight, El Al’s longest route, was announced in April, amid warm relations between Israel and the Argentine government, led by President Javier Milei, an outspoken supporter of Israel.

In a Spanish-language post on X, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hails “this very important step in relations between the two countries,” predicting that it will “strengthen our economic and trade ties, tourism, and the friendship between our peoples.”

¡Las relaciones entre Israel y Argentina están más fuertes que nunca! En pocos minutos despegará el primer vuelo directo desde el aeropuerto Ben Gurión a Buenos Aires. Será, además, el vuelo más largo de @EL_AL_ISRAEL.

Me alegra concretar un paso muy importante en las… pic.twitter.com/063BjxCt3K — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 29, 2026