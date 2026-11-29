The top Board of Peace representative for Gaza says Israel’s signing of the Status of Forces Agreement for the International Stabilization Force, a multinational armed force, in Gaza is a “critical and meaningful step on the long and difficult road ahead.”

“It paves the way for the initial deployment and brings us closer to the practical work of demilitarization, transition and recovery,” writes Nickolay Mladenov on X.

“Every advance in this process has been hard-won,” he continues. “The path ahead remains demanding for all, yet steps like this remind us that the only sustainable way forward is the one set out in President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan” for the Strip’s reconstruction and governance.

“Ready to continue the work.”