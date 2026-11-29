A Board of Peace official calls Israel’s decision to allow the International Stabilization Force into Gaza “a turning point,” praise that marks a change from the critical rhetoric the US-backed body has been sounding in recent weeks amid Israeli stalling on the Strip’s reconstruction.

Speaking to Israeli reporters shortly after the security cabinet approved the move, the official calls the government decision “an important step in the relationship between the State of Israel and the United States, and particularly with President Trump.”

The tone is markedly different than messages that came from the Board before the Israeli announcement. Shortly before the cabinet decision, a board official told The Times of Israel that Jerusalem could “lose a very trusted party and partner in President Trump” if it doesn’t allow his plan to move ahead.

“We’re expecting a lot of progress in the next few days,” says the official. “We’re thankful to Prime Minister Netanyahu on this commitment. We’re thankful generally to the Israeli system for moving this forward.”

The Board of Peace official tells Israeli reporters that what is especially important is Israel signing the ISF Status of Forces agreement, which regulates the multinational force.

The only way deradicalization can happen in the Strip, says the official, “first and foremost is with a demilitarized and a secure Gaza Strip to allow the NCAG and ISF and all the other entities to do their work.” The NCAG is an acronym referring to a Palestinian technocratic government meant to run Gaza’s day-to-day affairs.

The official also says the board is “getting a lot of positive feedback” from Israel on allowing more aid into Gaza.