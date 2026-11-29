An Azerbaijan Airlines flight to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around on Sunday after one of the crew members was found to have Tunisian citizenship, Hebrew media outlets reported.

The plane was denied permission to enter Israeli airspace after the National Security Council was alerted to the presence of the Tunisian crew member. The council ordered the plane, with its 189 passengers, to turn back.

The order reflected the new stringent security measures put in place by Israel, following the terror attack aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv in September, when the Omani copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane and kill everyone on board.

The new directives require both foreign and Israeli airlines to submit crew information 48 hours before departure, to ensure that none of them holds citizenship in countries that are actively hostile to, or have no diplomatic relations with, Israel.

It was unclear, therefore, why the presence of the Tunisian crew member was not flagged before the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was already en route to Tel Aviv.

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Once the crew member’s nationality was confirmed, however, the Transportation Ministry informed the airline that it did not have permission to enter Israeli airspace.

The airplane was expected to return to Azerbaijan, Ynet reported, where it will pick up a new crew, this time with the necessary clearance from Israel, before departing again.

As of last month, non-Israeli carriers and Israeli airlines operating foreign aircraft flying in and out of Israel must complete an online form with full details about pilots, cabin crew and passengers 48 hours before entering Israel, for review by the Israel Population and Immigration Authority.

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The Immigration Authority then approves or rejects requests to board passengers and crew members on flights entering Israel, departing from it, or passing through its territory.

Any last-minute changes to crew rosters must be submitted during the check-in period and no later than two hours before takeoff, according to the new regulations. A final list must then be issued at the point of takeoff.

The directives come after a near-disaster on September 30 as flydubai Flight FZ1073 was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when the copilot, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, attacked the captain, Smit Machchhar, and attempted to crash the aircraft. The plane plunged thousands of feet before several Israeli passengers burst into the cockpit, whose door Machchhar had managed to open, immobilized the terrorist copilot and initially stabilized the plane.

Two off-duty pilots aboard the flight then took over the controls and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia before a replacement aircraft returned passengers to Tel Aviv.

Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack by Hammami, who struck him in the back of the head with an emergency axe.