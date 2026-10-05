Samoan PM apologizes for resurfaced ‘Heil Hitler’ video

Samoa’s prime minister apologizes after video surfaced showing him saying “Heil Hitler” and making a Nazi gesture.

Prime Minister La’auli Leuatea Schmidt says the footage was from a family gathering almost 20 years old and was never meant to see the light of day.

“The footage shows me using the words ‘Heil Hitler’ and participating in a gesture associated with Nazi Germany in a private family gathering — not intended for the public,” he says in a statement.

“Whatever the context or intention at that gathering 20 years ago, I recognize that those words and gesture were inappropriate and capable of causing offense and hurt and I apologize for using them.”

Schmidt has previously voiced his staunch support for Israel and has committed to opening an embassy in Jerusalem before the end of the year.

“I reject Nazism, antisemitism, racism and all forms of political extremism,” he says.

He wore a Jewish prayer shawl when he was sworn in as prime minister in 2025, entering the room to the sound of a ceremonial “shofar” horn.

“I stand for Israel, the land of God,” he said at the time, according to local media. “Samoa will stand up and support the holy land of God.”