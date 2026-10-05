Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff of a presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says.

With just over 97% of the ballots counted, the right-wing challenger took 47.45% of valid votes in the first round, beating the forecasts in most private surveys. Leftist Lula received 44.66% of the votes.

The two leading candidates will advance to the second round of voting on October 25, beating out a field of 12 candidates in a campaign focused on concerns about the growing cost of living, corruption and insecurity in Brazilians’ daily lives.