Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

By Reuters Today, 3:10 am
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Opposition presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a campaign rally a day ahead of the country’s general election, in Campo Grande, Rio de Janeiro state, October 3, 2026. (AP/Bruna Prado)
Opposition presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a campaign rally a day ahead of the country’s general election, in Campo Grande, Rio de Janeiro state, October 3, 2026. (AP/Bruna Prado)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff of a presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says.

With just over 97% of the ballots counted, the right-wing challenger took 47.45% of valid votes in the first round, beating the forecasts in most private surveys. Leftist Lula received 44.66% of the votes.

The two leading candidates will advance to the second round of voting on October 25, beating out a field of 12 candidates in a campaign focused on concerns about the growing cost of living, corruption and insecurity in Brazilians’ daily lives.

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