Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff of a presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says.
With just over 97% of the ballots counted, the right-wing challenger took 47.45% of valid votes in the first round, beating the forecasts in most private surveys. Leftist Lula received 44.66% of the votes.
The two leading candidates will advance to the second round of voting on October 25, beating out a field of 12 candidates in a campaign focused on concerns about the growing cost of living, corruption and insecurity in Brazilians’ daily lives.
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