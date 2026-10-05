Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

‘Be ashamed of your lies,’ Netanyahu says to world leaders who bash Israel

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:07 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

World leaders who regularly criticize Israel — “hour after hour, libels, who want to boycott us” — should be ashamed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

“Israel is fighting a War of Revival which could not be more necessary or justified,” he says at the state ceremony commemorating the soldiers and security forces who have fallen in the three years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas invasion.

October 7, 2023 attacks, using his government’s name for the Gaza war. “That is the truth. And you should be ashamed of your lies.”

“The truth is that we are also protecting you,” he says. “And the truth is that the morality of our soldiers is unparalleled.”

The expectation of IDF soldiers, says Netanyahu, is to “be good fighters. Be good people. This expectation comes before everything, from within us.”

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