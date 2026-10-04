Regev said to have ignored multiple Shin Bet warnings over flight security

The Shin Bet security agency reportedly issued repeated warnings in recent years of security failures surrounding the identities of aircrew and passengers flying into Israel.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, citing figures involved in the security of inbound flights, the Shin Bet had recommended that the responsibility for overseeing the security of foreign flights be passed from the Transportation Ministry to the Israel Airports Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The newspaper reports that the Transportation Ministry nevertheless opposed such a move and ignored the Shin Bet warnings.

Meanwhile Channel 12 news also reports that Transportation Minister Miri Regev ignored three such warnings in recent months and refused to transfer the oversight of such flights to another body.

The TV network says the warnings were send to Regev, the Transportation Ministry and the National Security Council, but no action was taken.