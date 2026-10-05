Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Rubio holds phone call with Netanyahu

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:35 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call earlier today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a State Department spokesperson says.

Rubio called Netanyahu along with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Mongolia, while flying to Iceland from Washington, the spokesperson says.

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