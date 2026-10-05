Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Rubio holds phone call with Netanyahu
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call earlier today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a State Department spokesperson says.
Rubio called Netanyahu along with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Mongolia, while flying to Iceland from Washington, the spokesperson says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Bucking lone wolf assessments, Trump says he personally believes Iran responsible for flydubai attack
- Trump says US moved bombers from UK after ‘some threats’
- Most Arkia, Israir flights use planes and crews leased from foreign airlines, not subject to all Israel’s security protocols; PM okayed arrangement
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