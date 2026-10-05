Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Reports: 4 Palestinians wounded in settler attack during olive harvest
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that four Palestinians were wounded in a settler attack while they were harvesting olives near the village of Immatain in the northern West Bank.
No further details about the incident are currently available.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Shin Bet chief tells ministers he may demand return of administrative detention against violent settlers
- Suspects who approached Israeli army posts in Syria today were unarmed — IDF
- Report: Shin Bet refrained from probing professor charged with mass Arab murder plot, despite case falling under its purview
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here