Bucking lone wolf assessments, Trump says he personally believes Iran responsible for flydubai attack

Asked whether he thinks Iran is responsible for the flydubai attack last week, US President Donald Trump responds, “I do. I personally do.”

He does not elaborate on how he reached that assessment.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier today that he had not seen conclusive evidence tying Iran to the attack.

Israeli security officials have been assessing to date that the Omani copilot who tried to hijack and crash the plane full of Israelis had acted on his own.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also stated repeatedly that it is too early to determine whether Iran was behind the attack.