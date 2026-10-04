Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
IDF troops shoot dead suspect who tried to breach army post in south Syria, says military
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
IDF troops shot dead a suspect who tried to breach into an Israeli army post in southern Syria a short while ago, the military says.
The IDF says troops identified the suspect trying to enter the post and moments later, the soldiers opened fire, killing him. The military does not say if the suspect was armed.
No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.
The IDF has been deployed to nine posts inside southern Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, mostly within a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the border between the countries.
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