Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Trump says US moved bombers from UK after ‘some threats’

By Agencies Today, 10:33 pm
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US President Donald Trump says that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from the British airbase of RAF Fairford because of “some threats,” without saying what they were.

“There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy — we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far,” Trump tells reporters at the White House.

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