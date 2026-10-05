Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Trump says US moved bombers from UK after ‘some threats’
US President Donald Trump says that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from the British airbase of RAF Fairford because of “some threats,” without saying what they were.
“There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy — we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far,” Trump tells reporters at the White House.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here