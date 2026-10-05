Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Houthis warn Saudi airspace won’t be safe as long as Riyadh’s ‘aggression’ continues
Yemen’s Houthi-run maritime coordination body issued a warning on Monday for airlines flying in Saudi airspace, Houthi-affiliated media reported, as Saudi-backed government forces launched a major offensive against the Iran-aligned group.
The maritime coordination body said the kingdom’s airspace would not be safe as long as Saudi’s “aggression” continued.
The Saudi government media office didn’t immediately reply when asked about the warning.
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