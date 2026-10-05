Country star Zach Bryan performs in ‘Free Palestine’ shirt at Gillette Stadium

Zach Bryan, one of the world’s most popular country artists, appeared onstage wearing a shirt that read “Free Palestine” at Friday and Saturday night shows at Gillette Stadium outside Boston.

The venue was at the center of the dispute between stadium owner Robert Kraft and rapper Macklemore, who was blocked from performing there after Kraft objected to statements and imagery from an earlier stop on the tour and a “broader history” that Kraft characterized as antisemitic.

Representatives for Bryan and Kraft did not respond to requests for comment.

Some of his support band musicians were also seen wearing “Free Palestine” shirts.

Bryan, whose biggest hits include “Something in the Orange” and his Kacey Musgraves duet, “I Remember Everything,” broke a stadium attendance record on Saturday with 73,538 people on hand, the stadium said in an X post.

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Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, helped lead an effort by stadium owners to block Macklemore from performing at their venues where he was the opening act for Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour.”

Macklemore drew criticism from Jewish and Israeli advocacy organizations for performing his 2024 song “Hind’s Hall,” which accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. The rapper also showed footage from Gaza, images of Israeli soldiers, and pro-Palestinian messages on screens behind him.

Zack Bryan wears ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt AGAIN during his second night performing in Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium. Advertisement The country singer wore a Palestine t-shirt for a second time in the same stadium where Macklemore was banned from performing in. Members of his band also… pic.twitter.com/YYq8FQKyb9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 4, 2026

Sheeran tried to distance himself from the venue owners’ actions, but his backup band and other acts subsequently withdrew from the tour.

Philanthropist Kraft is a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes and has donated millions of dollars to them over the years. He has become a powerful voice against antisemitism and took credit for Macklemore’s removal from the Sheeran tour.