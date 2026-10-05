The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 5 – Will IDF’s Oct. 7 lessons learned in blood be implemented?

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian updates us on a strike on Gaza’s de facto leader and how the military is recognizing its failures while adapting to new realities

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Emanuel Fabian
    Emanuel Fabian

    Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel’s military correspondent

Edit Today, 1:50 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight Friday-Saturday targeted Ali al-Amoudi, the terror group’s de facto leader in the enclave, according to the military, with Palestinian media reporting five people killed, including a number of women. This morning, a Hamas official claimed that al-Amoudi has survived the strike. Fabian fills us in.

More from The Daily Briefing

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it determined that 170 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who were identified as journalists following their deaths were actually members of terror groups. We delve into the ways in which the IDF has determined these so-called journalists were linked to terror organizations and the problematic nature of reporting from the Gaza Strip.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir convened senior officers on Sunday for a conference on the lessons learned from the October 7 attack, three years on. During the conference, Zamir presented a certificate of appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer “Vav,” a member of the signals intelligence Unit 8200 — identified only by her first initial in Hebrew — who warned before October 7, 2023, that Hamas had a clear plan in place to attack Israel. Senior intelligence officers had dismissed and ignored her warnings. We delve into this painful saga.

The IDF has established a new military school that aims to boost the combat training of combat support soldiers, preparing them for the day when they may have to put down the clipboard and pick up a gun. The commander of the school, a lieutenant colonel, told The Times of Israel that the new program “was established as part of the lessons of October 7.” Fabian explains how this school represents a totally new concept for the IDF.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

IDF strike on Hamas’s Gaza chief kills 5, including mother and daughter; his fate unclear

IDF documents terror affiliations of 170 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war

IDF chief honors officer whose Hamas invasion warnings were ignored by her superiors

Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror named as Gaza Division intel officer involved in Oct. 7 failures

IDF steps up combat training for troops behind front lines after Oct. 7 exposes gaps

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.