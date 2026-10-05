Daily Briefing Oct. 5 – Will IDF’s Oct. 7 lessons learned in blood be implemented?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight Friday-Saturday targeted Ali al-Amoudi, the terror group’s de facto leader in the enclave, according to the military, with Palestinian media reporting five people killed, including a number of women. This morning, a Hamas official claimed that al-Amoudi has survived the strike. Fabian fills us in.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it determined that 170 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who were identified as journalists following their deaths were actually members of terror groups. We delve into the ways in which the IDF has determined these so-called journalists were linked to terror organizations and the problematic nature of reporting from the Gaza Strip.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir convened senior officers on Sunday for a conference on the lessons learned from the October 7 attack, three years on. During the conference, Zamir presented a certificate of appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer “Vav,” a member of the signals intelligence Unit 8200 — identified only by her first initial in Hebrew — who warned before October 7, 2023, that Hamas had a clear plan in place to attack Israel. Senior intelligence officers had dismissed and ignored her warnings. We delve into this painful saga.

The IDF has established a new military school that aims to boost the combat training of combat support soldiers, preparing them for the day when they may have to put down the clipboard and pick up a gun. The commander of the school, a lieutenant colonel, told The Times of Israel that the new program “was established as part of the lessons of October 7.” Fabian explains how this school represents a totally new concept for the IDF.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

IDF strike on Hamas’s Gaza chief kills 5, including mother and daughter; his fate unclear

IDF documents terror affiliations of 170 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war

IDF chief honors officer whose Hamas invasion warnings were ignored by her superiors

Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror named as Gaza Division intel officer involved in Oct. 7 failures

IDF steps up combat training for troops behind front lines after Oct. 7 exposes gaps

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: