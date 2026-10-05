IDF says Palestinian car rammed army vehicle in West Bank, one occupant shot dead

A car with three Palestinian men in it accelerated toward troops near the West Bank town of Bani Naim, with soldiers opening fire and killing one of them on Monday, the military said.

According to a preliminary probe by the army, soldiers had attempted to stop the suspicious car at an earlier checkpoint, before it crashed into an army vehicle near Bani Naim.

No injuries were caused to the soldiers, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said the troops then opened fire on the car, hitting the three Palestinians inside.

Medics said that one of the Palestinians was killed, one was seriously injured, and one was lightly hurt.

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The military added that it set up roadblocks in the area as it conducted scans.

צה״ל מעדכן על ניסיון דריסה של כוח״ל לפני מספר דקות באיזור הכפר בני נעים סמוך לישוב מעלה חבר בהר חברון. ג׳יפ שבו נסעו שלושה פלסטינים פגע בג׳יפ האמר צה״לי. כוח צה״ל שהיה במקום ביצע ירי ממנו נפגעו שלושה פלסטינים בדרגות פציעה שונות. אין נפגעים בכוח צה״ל. pic.twitter.com/V2jjHjtqsw Advertisement — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) October 5, 2026

Separately, two alleged Palestinian arms dealers were nabbed by Israeli commandos in the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, the military said.

The IDF said on Monday that soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, raided Nablus’s old city and captured “two terrorists who trafficked weapons intended to harm Israeli civilians and security forces.”

The commandos entered the old city of Nablus and apprehended both suspects “within minutes,” the military added.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the Hamas attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war started, according to the PA health ministry. The IDF says the vast majority of them were gunmen killed in exchanges of fire, rioters who clashed with troops, or terrorists carrying out attacks.

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During the same period, 67 civilians and Israeli security personnel have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Another eight members of the security forces were killed in clashes during raids in Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

The same period has also seen a major surge in attacks by settler extremists on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank. The IDF recorded 867 incidents of nationalistic crime and settler violence in 2025. The total for 2024 was 682 incidents.

Palestinian media reported that settlers set fire to olive trees and several vehicles at a car lot between the villages of Silwad and Ein Yabrud, in the Ramallah area, on Sunday evening

No injuries were reported.

Separately, three Palestinians who were harvesting olives were injured and hospitalized after a settler attack near the town of Ya’bad, the Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news outlet reported.

An elderly man was beaten and pepper-sprayed by the settlers, a 42-year-old suffered a broken leg, and another person suffered an unspecified injury to his left hand, the report said, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The three were taken to the Jenin Government Hospital for treatment, the report said.

Critics accuse the government of condoning and even encouraging settler violence, which has led to the displacement of dozens of Palestinian families.

Last week, President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday charged that the political echelon has not done everything it can to halt attacks, adding that the phenomenon “can be stopped.”