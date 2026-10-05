Ex-UK prince Andrew asks court ‘to quash search warrants’ of residences in Epstein probe

LONDON — Britain’s disgraced former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has launched a High Court challenge “to quash search warrants” obtained by police ahead of his arrest earlier this year, the judiciary confirmed Monday.

The London court is set to hold a private hearing on Thursday, the judiciary said in a statement, as King Charles III’s brother challenges Thames Valley Police over searches of his former and current homes on royal estates.

The force arrested the 66-year-old on his birthday on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released later that day while remaining under investigation.

The ex-prince has denied all wrongdoing.

Officers, who swooped on the remote Sandringham royal estate in eastern England to detain Andrew, searched both his home there and his former Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, west of London.

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The Daily Telegraph was the first to report the legal challenge by Andrew, late on Sunday.

The newspaper noted it was the first time a member of Britain’s royal family has challenged the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of Charles I in 1649.

It said his legal team wanted to examine whether the search warrants granted by a judge sitting at London’s Old Bailey court — formally known as the Central Criminal Court — were lawful.

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Andrew’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judiciary’s press office said that “the case concerns an application by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for a judicial review to quash search warrants issued by a judge at the Central Criminal Court on 18 February 2026.”

It added that Thursday’s hearing concerned an application by Thames Valley Police to restrict access to court documents in the matter.

The police force said in a statement: “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

“As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Andrew’s arrest and the police searches marked a new low point for the disgraced ex-prince, who was stripped of his royal titles last year over his connections to Epstein.

New revelations from documents relating to the American financier released by the United States earlier this year included emails in which Andrew appeared to share potentially confidential information with him.