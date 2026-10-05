UK reportedly threatens to expel 27 Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem shutters consulate over sanctions

Britain has warned Israel that it could expel 27 Israeli diplomats from the embassy in London if Jerusalem follows through on its decision to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem, where 27 British diplomats work, according to an unsourced Ynet report.

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters has conveyed the message to Israeli officials, the Hebrew outlet says, with London threatening to expel one Israeli diplomat for each British diplomat whose work at the consulate is terminated.

The British embassy in Israel declined to comment on the report, while Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported threat would be the latest escalation in badly strained ties between Jerusalem and London. The United Kingdom announced last month sweeping measures targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, prompting Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to announce a series of countermeasures, including the closure of the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days — a deadline set to take effect this Thursday.

A British official subsequently criticized Israel’s response as “not constructive” and confirmed that London had been formally instructed to close the consulate.