Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources say
Britain’s top national security official quietly visited Israel last week in a bid to prevent the closure of his country’s consulate in East Jerusalem that was ordered by Israel after London announced sanctions on Israeli settlements, three sources said.
National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed by Britain’s government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Asked about Powell’s visit and talks with London over the consulate, a spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar tells Reuters that it would close on Thursday, as announced.
A UK government spokesperson has no immediate comment.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Shin Bet chief tells ministers he may demand return of administrative detention against violent settlers
- Suspects who approached Israeli army posts in Syria today were unarmed — IDF
- Report: Shin Bet refrained from probing professor charged with mass Arab murder plot, despite case falling under its purview
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here