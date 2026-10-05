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UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources say

By Reuters Today, 6:50 pm
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Britain’s top national security official quietly visited Israel last week in a bid to prevent the closure of his country’s consulate in East Jerusalem that was ordered by Israel after London announced sanctions on Israeli settlements, three sources said.

National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed by Britain’s government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Asked about Powell’s visit and talks with London over the consulate, a spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar tells Reuters that it would close on Thursday, as announced.

A UK government spokesperson has no immediate comment.

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