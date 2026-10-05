Vance, Rubio, top US officials met on Friday at Camp David to talk Iran, Houthis

US Vice President JD Vance chaired a meeting of top Trump administration officials on Friday to discuss the future of the conflict with Iran and the Saudi-Houthi fighting in Yemen, Axios reports, citing three US officials.

Joining Vance at Camp David were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA director John Ratcliffe, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and top White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the outlet.

“Things were decided or at least deeply discussed,” says one of the officials.

There was no announcement from the White House, but before heading to Europe, Rubio confirmed the gathering.

“We constantly are meeting on long-term strategic planning and things of this nature. It is not unusual for us as a team to get together. That was just an opportunity to do it in a setting where there were less distractions,” he says.

“That is part of the role the National Security Council plays — to bring together different stakeholders to do long-term planning,” Rubio explains.