Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

IDF says it opened fire on two suspects approaching south Syria military post on motorcycle

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:08 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says troops opened fire on two suspects spotted approaching a military post in southern Syria on a motorcycle a short while ago.

After the pair were identified approaching the military position, the soldiers began a “suspect arrest procedure,” which included live fire toward the motorcycle.

Both suspects were detained, the military says, without detailing their conditions.

No soldiers were injured in the incident, the IDF adds.

The incident comes less than a day after a suspect was shot dead while trying to breach an IDF post in southern Syria.

The IDF has been deployed to nine posts inside southern Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, mostly within a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the border between the countries.

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