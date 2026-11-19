Yair Lapid, the No. 2 official in the B’Yachad party, warns against allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office, saying that doing so would be an “act of madness.”

B’Yachad is part of the anti-Netanyahu bloc in the Knesset, and the party has long called for Netanyahu to be unseated.

But Lapid’s remarks come a day after B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett held a lengthy meeting with Netanyahu, reportedly without first notifying his allies in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, which is led by Gadi Eisenkot.

The Netanyahu-Bennett meeting raised suspicions that Bennett could defect from Eisenkot’s bloc and help Netanyahu, now a caretaker prime minister, stay in office. Bennett’s circle has rejected those accusations.

Lapid reiterates in his statement that Netanyahu must be unseated.

“It would be an act of madness and a danger to the people of Israel if we do not oust Netanyahu from office as soon as possible and establish a government that will provide the people of Israel with security and put an end to the worst diplomatic crisis in our history,” he says.