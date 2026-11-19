Israeli authorities admit that “human error” led them to demolish a Palestinian residential building where 32 people lived, in violation of an order from the High Court of Justice.

The owner of the home in the northern West Bank village of Kufr al-Dik had filed a petition against the demolition order and the High Court agreed to freeze the demolition until state authorities presented a response on November 23 justifying it.

Nonetheless, the Defense Ministry unit responsible for West Bank construction enforcement, the Civil Administration, demolished the building on Tuesday.

The State Attorney’s Office tells the Haaretz daily in a statement that the demolition went ahead due to “human error,” insisting that it does not take the mistake lightly and will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

An attorney for the homeowner rejects the notion that the demolition was due to an oversight error, pointing to far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich’s control over the Defense Ministry unit responsible for the razing.

Smotrich has massively intensified the demolition of wildcat homes in Palestinian villages, where Israeli authorities do not grant building permits. In parallel, he has worked to legalize a record number of wildcat Israeli settlement outposts in the territory.