The lawmaker who represented Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party at its first round of unity coalition negotiations with Likud on Sunday accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party of repeatedly refusing to hold follow-up talks.

The statement by Yashar MK Chili Tropper rejects Likud’s claim that Eisenkot and his allies are obstructing efforts to establish a national unity government.

“For almost a week, since the first negotiating meeting, we have approached Likud with requests to schedule follow-up meetings,” Tropper says in a statement carried by Hebrew media, responding to Likud’s announcement that the two parties will meet again on Sunday.

Likud claimed it had “repeatedly extended a hand in the name of national unity,” but that the Eisenkot-led bloc was “ignoring all our requests to make progress.”

“Time and again, I asked on behalf of Gadi Eisenkot that we enter into a marathon of negotiations with clean hands and a willing spirit, in order to establish a broad government,” Tropper rebuts. “Likud repeatedly refused to schedule meetings, each time with a different excuse. This is not how those who genuinely desire unity behave.”

Tropper says Yashar is prepared to hold another negotiating meeting as early as this evening, rather than wait until Sunday.

“The citizens of Israel expect their leaders to rise to the occasion and enter the room with a sense of urgency and genuine willingness,” Tropper says, accusing Likud of failing to back up its “grand declarations” with action.

“Under Gadi Eisenkot’s direction, we will continue to leave no stone unturned and make every effort to establish a good government for Israel as soon as possible,” he adds.

Eisenkot currently holds the mandate to form a government, but the various pledges he and his allies have made — ruling out coalitions with Netanyahu, Arabs or the ultra-Orthodox — mean he has no clear path to do so.

Meanwhile, B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid, an Eisenkot ally, warns against allowing Netanyahu to remain in office.

“It would be an act of madness and a danger to the people of Israel if we do not oust Netanyahu from office as soon as possible and establish a government that will provide the people of Israel with security and put an end to the worst diplomatic crisis in our history,” he says.

Lapid’s remarks come a day after B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett held a lengthy meeting with Netanyahu, reportedly without notifying his allies in Eisenkot’s bloc beforehand.