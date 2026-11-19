The Agriculture Ministry adds details to its announcement yesterday about a person who has been diagnosed with rabies, and publishes a photograph of the dog suspected of carrying the disease, in hopes that anyone who had contact with it this summer will seek medical treatment without delay.

The infected person is a woman from the area of Kfar Shmuel, near Modi’in in central Israel.

The ministry says the dog suspected of having rabies roamed as a stray for over a month before being picked up and taken to a home in Kfar Shmuel on August 27.

On September 1, the animal was taken for an initial veterinary examination. It was treated for intestinal worms, and an appointment for spaying was scheduled for September 8.

The surgery went ahead, and the dog was also vaccinated against rabies. However, the day after, the dog began showing neurological signs, its condition deteriorated rapidly, and it died upon arrival at the clinic on September 9.

Stressing that Israel is experiencing a significant outbreak of rabies, the ministry calls on private and municipal vets to be extremely vigilant when treating any dog, and especially animals without a documented vaccination history or rescued strays of unknown origin. It warns the public, “If you choose to adopt a stray dog from anywhere in the country, bring it to a veterinarian for an examination before bringing it into your home.”