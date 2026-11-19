Nearly a quarter of the world’s children are currently living in a conflict zone, a record rate since statistics were first recorded in the 1990s, the charity Save the Children says.
“The figure represents an increase of more than 50% in a decade, jumping from 378 million in 2015 to 589 million in 2025,” it adds.
The London-based charity’s report is titled “Stop the War on Children: Changing the Odds” and draws on statistics from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO).
The percentage of children living in conflict zones has doubled from 10 percent in the mid-1990s to 23.4% in 2025.
The report defines conflict zones as areas existing within a 50-kilometer (30-mile) radius in which at least one armed attack took place.
Africa has the largest number of children living in conflict zones, at about 260 million, or 44% of the total across the globe, the report finds.
Rates have surged in the Middle East as well, from 52 million children in 2024 to 67 million in 2025, a 29% increase.
An average of two in five children in Africa and the Middle East are living in conflict zones, it adds.
“The scale of this crisis is rapidly growing, and the systems meant to protect children are being pushed to breaking point,” says Inger Ashing, chief executive of Save The Children International.
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