Fourteen months after a failed Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar is advancing a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on member states to act to prevent attacks on mediating parties.

The resolution does not explicitly mention Israel or Qatar’s efforts at the time of the strike to mediate a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages from Hamas captivity. But “its broad language could eventually be used to increase diplomatic pressure toward Israel and restrict its ability to act against terrorists,” an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The resolution, seen by The Times of Israel, “strongly condemns attacks, threats, and other acts of violence against mediators, parties to formal dialogues, members of mediation teams, mediation support personnel, facilitators, negotiators and representatives of civil society engaged in the mediation process.” It calls on countries “to prevent such acts, ensuring accountability and to enhance the safety and security of mediators.”

It also calls on the UN Secretary-General to ensure mediators’ safety.

“Israel is assessing the proposal’s implications and is closely monitoring the negotiations among UN member states,” says the official.